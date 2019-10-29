Ga. authorities searching for convicted rapist, child molester released in error in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Corrections confirms a convicted rapist and child molester was released in error from Rogers State Prison.
Tony Munoz-Mendez, 31, was released on Friday, Oct. 25. Munoz-Mendez began serving a life sentence in April 2015 after being convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation charges in Gwinnett County.
The Georgia Department of Corrections released the following statement:
"The priority of the GDC is apprehending the offender as quickly as possible, and at this time, we have all resources focused on the search. As soon as the error was discovered, the GDC immediately put those resources into place.
While we do not have enough information to share specifics of the search, we will be following any and every lead made available to us.
Our review into the circumstances surrounding this release is ongoing, to include a full internal investigation."
The release of this inmate has plenty of people in the community concerned, especially that they didn't find out about this sooner.
The news spread Monday that Rogers State Prison had mistaken one inmate for another and released the wrong one.
While U.S. Marshals search for him, the error leaves Phyllis Gaffney and others on edge.
“It does because I come home from work in the dark and I go to work in the dark. He could have been lurking outside my house. Very worrisome,” Reidsville resident Phyllis Gaffney said.
Reidsville's mayor said he heard about it Monday night. He says the prison didn't notify the city's police department of the search, when they normally include them in a hunt for escapees.
“We probably should have been notified about this somewhat earlier. But I don’t' know when they really found out about it,” Mayor Sydney Clifton said.
Clifton said he knows the prison and the state prison system will investigate what happened and put something in place to keep it from happening again.
The mayor says he suspects the U.S. Marshals’ search is focused in the Atlanta area where he’s from and where he was convicted. But he cautions people to keep their doors, their cars, and their keys locked down just in case.
If you see him do not approach him or try to apprehend him. Instead, you should call 911 immediately.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you can call 478.992.5111 or email gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov.
