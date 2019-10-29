Half marathon, 5k supports dozens of Wiregrass programs and projects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A fun new way to give thousands of dollars back to communities in the Wiregrass is set for Dec. 14th. It’s called the Red Nose Run.
The Red Nose Run is a new take on a race that’s been around for about eight years, presented by Flowers Hospital. This year has a new name and a new course for the half marathon and 5K.
The race raises money for grants distributed by the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation, which holds more than two-dozen funds to support projects and programs in the Wiregrass. Last year, the race raised more than $31,000.
Since 2010, the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation has distributed more than $286,000 in grants to non-profit organizations.
To learn more about the Red Nose Run and to register, click here.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.