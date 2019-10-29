Man in critical condition after shooting in Tuscaloosa park parking lot, cousin charged with attempted murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say a man is in custody after an early-morning shooting in the parking lot of Tuscaloosa’s Monnish Park.
Robert Mitchell Williams, 40, has been charged with attempted murder. He is in jail on $150,000 bond.
The victim has been identified as Rayshard Richey. He is 36. Police say Richey was shot several times and taken to DCH. Richey is in critical condition.
Investigators say Williams and Richey are cousins and were arguing over money that one party believed was owed the other.
During the course of the argument Williams shot Richey several times, according to authorities.
Williams has prior felony convictions for robbery and second-degree assault.
