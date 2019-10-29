Man linked to drive-by shooting sentenced to federal prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man linked to a Montgomery drive-by shooting will spend the next decade in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, the Department of Justice announced.
United States District Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. says Labarry Darell Aaron, 26, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison.
In July, Aaron was arrested after law enforcement officers performed a search warrant of a home on Gilmer Avenue. Inside the home they found Aaron and numerous guns. Franklin says video evidence discovered during the search showed Aaron at the residence preparing for a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. Ballistic evidence found at the apartment complex linked Aaron to the shooting.
Because he is a convicted felon, Aaron is prohibited from possessing firearms of any kind.
Aaron received the maximum sentence because of his significant criminal history and evidence of criminal conduct after his arrest, according to Franklin. There is no parole in the federal system.
