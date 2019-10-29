Special colors for Halloween buckets this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While you're out trick or treating this year you may notice teal or blue colored buckets being used to carry candy.
The pumpkins are more than just colorful. They are making Halloween a little sweeter for children with food allergies and autism.
The Teal Pumpkin Project was started several years ago by a mom whose child suffers with food allergies. For certain children who are on the autism spectrum, or special needs, Halloween can be a time of frustration instead of celebration.
Now, with the help of an initiative, you will occasionally see a children come to your door with a blue colored bucket. The blue bucket is created by a mother from Hawaii whose son has autism. She posted the idea on social media and the idea took off.
Mary Laura Day, an occupational therapist at The Bell Center of Birmingham, says that it’s a great way for other families to recognize children that have communication and social challenges.
“Greet them with a smile. They may not make eye contact with you but it’s really special to have that same experience with other children,” says Day.
She asked that candy givers not wait for the children to say “trick or treat”, but to kindly recognize the blue colored bucket to relay the automatic message.
