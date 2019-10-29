Timeline of Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been nearly a week since 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was reported missing in Auburn.
Blanchard is a native of Homewood, but was a student at Southern Union State Community College at the time of her disappearance.
Blanchard was last seen wearing a black dress and tan boots and was driving her black 2017 Honda CRV.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Just before midnight on Wednesday, Blanchard spoke with her friend on the phone. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
“The family is definitely looking for her safe return. You know, she’s somebody who’s fun-loving and has plenty of friends. If you see something, say something. Just continue to hope for the best and her safe return," Takijah Heard, Blanchard’s cousin, said.
Thursday, Oct. 24
On Thursday, a missing person’s report was filed with the Auburn Police Department.
“Right now, we need as many people I feel like as we can out searching for Aniah. This is definitely not Aniah. She would not have not come home," Angela Haley-Harris, Blanchard’s mother, said.
Late Thursday night, Blanchard’s step-father, UFC heavyweight fighter, Walt Harris, posted a video on Facebook, pleading for the public’s help in finding his step-daughter.
“If you have any leads on where our daughter is, Aniah Blanchard, please, please, please go to the authorities,” Harris said.
Friday, Oct. 25
The following night, Friday, Oct. 25, Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CRV was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery, about an hour west of Auburn. When the vehicle was found, it was damaged, and according to police, the damage happened sometime between Wednesday and Friday night.
Sunday, Oct. 27
On Sunday, a vigil was held for the teen, who, according to her mother, was with a man the night she went missing.
“A young man that she had just met, and that is all. She didn’t say how she met him, where she met, where she was at. She was with a certain person and that she had just met him," Haley-Harris said.
Monday, Oct. 28
On Monday, APD released surveillance video that shows Blanchard at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn on Wednesday.
The video was recorded just before her vehicle was seen traveling southbound on South College Street around 12:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.
