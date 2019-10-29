Timeline of Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

Timeline of Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
By Samantha Day | October 28, 2019 at 9:49 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 6:51 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been nearly a week since 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard was reported missing in Auburn.

Blanchard is a native of Homewood, but was a student at Southern Union State Community College at the time of her disappearance.

Blanchard was last seen wearing a black dress and tan boots and was driving her black 2017 Honda CRV.

A Timeline of Events

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Blanchard spoke with her friend on the phone. That was the last time anyone heard from her.

“The family is definitely looking for her safe return. You know, she’s somebody who’s fun-loving and has plenty of friends. If you see something, say something. Just continue to hope for the best and her safe return," Takijah Heard, Blanchard’s cousin, said.

Thursday, Oct. 24

On Thursday, a missing person’s report was filed with the Auburn Police Department.

“Right now, we need as many people I feel like as we can out searching for Aniah. This is definitely not Aniah. She would not have not come home," Angela Haley-Harris, Blanchard’s mother, said.

Late Thursday night, Blanchard’s step-father, UFC heavyweight fighter, Walt Harris, posted a video on Facebook, pleading for the public’s help in finding his step-daughter.

UFC heavyweight fighter, Walt Harris, pleading for public's help in finding missing step-daughter.

“If you have any leads on where our daughter is, Aniah Blanchard, please, please, please go to the authorities,” Harris said.

Friday, Oct. 25

The following night, Friday, Oct. 25, Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CRV was found at an apartment complex in Montgomery, about an hour west of Auburn. When the vehicle was found, it was damaged, and according to police, the damage happened sometime between Wednesday and Friday night.

Aniah Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CRV was located at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama.
Aniah Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CRV was located at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama. (Source: WTVM)
Auburn police say the vehicle of Aniah Blanchard was damaged from the time it was last seen Wednesday to the time it was found Friday.
Auburn police say the vehicle of Aniah Blanchard was damaged from the time it was last seen Wednesday to the time it was found Friday. (Source: Auburn Police Department)

Sunday, Oct. 27

On Sunday, a vigil was held for the teen, who, according to her mother, was with a man the night she went missing.

“A young man that she had just met, and that is all. She didn’t say how she met him, where she met, where she was at. She was with a certain person and that she had just met him," Haley-Harris said.

Monday, Oct. 28

On Monday, APD released surveillance video that shows Blanchard at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn on Wednesday.

The video was recorded just before her vehicle was seen traveling southbound on South College Street around 12:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows Aniah Blanchard at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.