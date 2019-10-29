Troy turning page past Georgia State, on to Coastal Carolina

Another thing the Trojans need to pay extra attention to detail to is their run defense. After surrendering 390 rushing yards to Georgia State Saturday, the Trojans dropped from 11th nationally to 39th. In the Sun Belt, they still rank towards the top in that category at second, but the Chanticleers average 195.1 yards on the ground. Tuesday Lindsey said in Saturday’s loss the Trojans weren’t able to fight off of blocks nor did they tackle well. Either one of these issues - or both - could prove costly this upcoming Saturday.