Troy turning page past Georgia State, on to Coastal Carolina

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are coming off of their worst defensive performance of the season. They gave up a season-high 52 points (the most points surrendered by Troy in the last five seasons) in their 52-33 loss at Georgia State over the weekend.
“At the end of the day we just need to play better and do a better job of getting off the field on third down,” said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey of last week’s defensive performance at his weekly presser.
But that game is now behind the team. Their sights are now set on preparing for going on the road to take on their next opponent.
“Now we need to turn the page to a good Coastal Carolina team led by Jamey Chadwell,” said Lindsey.
The Chanticleers have the same record as the Trojans at 3-4, but are winless in conference play. If Troy wants to avoid being Coastal’s first conference win, it’ll take a lot of attention to detail, both offensively and defensively.
“They [Coastal Carolina offense] do a really good job of mixing up the formations and getting you out of position. Their quarterback Bryce Carpenter is doing a nice job this year of executing their plan and they have a great running back as well, so it’s another challenge for us,” said Lindsey. “On defense, you see them mix up their looks and play extremely hard. Watching the Georgia Southern game they just played, they flew to the ball and did a great job. They’re big and athletic up front and present a lot of different looks.”
Another thing the Trojans need to pay extra attention to detail to is their run defense. After surrendering 390 rushing yards to Georgia State Saturday, the Trojans dropped from 11th nationally to 39th. In the Sun Belt, they still rank towards the top in that category at second, but the Chanticleers average 195.1 yards on the ground. Tuesday Lindsey said in Saturday’s loss the Trojans weren’t able to fight off of blocks nor did they tackle well. Either one of these issues - or both - could prove costly this upcoming Saturday.
“We need to match their physical style and tackle them in space,” said Lindsey.
The season’s not been easy thus far for Troy. They’ve had a lot of good moments and some bad ones as well, but more than anything, through his team’s first seven games, Lindsey says he’s learned to keep things positive with his guys. The season isn’t over yet for the Trojans with five games remaining, including Saturday.
“We just need to put together as many wins here as possible and position ourselves to reach our goals,” said Lindsey. “I try and come to practice and have a great plan. It’s crucial to have good plans. The season is long, and we’ve had some ups-and-downs, but I think our guys have shown that they’ll continue to fight and play.”
Not only would a win move Troy back to .500 on the season, but it would also do the same for them in the Sun Belt standings. The Trojans could be 2-2 in conference play after Saturday’s game, which could pull them into just a half-game behind Georgia Southern for third place in the East division standings.
Kickoff between the Trojans and Chanticleers from Conway, South Carolina, is at 2 p.m.
