“War Eagle!” Have you heard Auburn’s new musical road?

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn engineers have come up with a way to get you to turn down your radio.
You'll be rolling down your car windows to listen to the city's new musical road.
An Auburn University alumnus had the idea to put America’s newest musical road on campus, and he worked with the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering to create the street sounds.
When you drive north on South Donahue Drive you'll hear a part of Auburn's fight song, "War Eagle."
Tim Arnold and Auburn Engineering Alumnus said, "It sounds best at 35 mph. If you go faster it's just going to be higher pitched and shorter. It's almost like spinning a record needle faster or dragging your finger and slowing it down. If you go below the speed limit it'll be low hum."
As far as the musical road's location Arnold said, "We wanted it in sight of the stadium. We wanted people coming home to Auburn to be able to hear it and you know, get pumped up. And we wanted uh, opposing teams to come and make them hear our fight song as they drove into town."
Take a listen for yourselves.
