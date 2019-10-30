Birmingham man charged with Montgomery robbery, shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Birmingham man is facing charges after court documents say he robbed and shot someone in Montgomery.
Kedrick Taylor Jr., 23, is charged with assault first and robbery first degree.
An arrest affidavit says the robbery happened Sept. 15 at the corner of Macedonia Drive and Woodley Circle. On that date, Taylor shot the victim before making away with $220.
The affidavit says the victim was shot twice in the left hip which fractured the left femur bone.
Documents say Taylor was taken into custody Tuesday. He was placed in the Montgomery county under a $90,000 bond.
We have reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information on Taylor’s arrest.
