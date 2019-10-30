Southern California wildfire erupts near Reagan library

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A large new wildfire broke out in Southern California amid high winds Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously gusty weather and deliberate blackouts.
The brush fire started just before dawn in the Simi Valley area north of Los Angeles. Ventura County officials did not immediately say how big it was or how many people were ordered to leave.
Reagan library spokeswoman Melissa Giller said the hilltop museum in Simi Valley was safe and being protected by firefighters. She said hundreds of goats are brought in each year to eat away vegetation that could fuel wildfires on the 300-acre (120-hectare) grounds.
Meanwhile, frustration and anger mounted across Northern California as Pacific Gas & Electric Co., the state's largest utility, undertook the third round of sweeping blackouts in a week in a bid to prevent its electrical equipment from toppling or coming into contact with branches and sparking fires.
PG&E said Tuesday's blackouts would affect about 1.5 million people in some 30 counties including the Sierra foothills, wine country and San Francisco Bay Area. They included 1 million still without power from a shut-off over the weekend.
Across the blacked-out neighborhoods, people worried about charging cellphones and electric vehicles, finding gasoline and cash, staying warm and keeping their food from spoiling. Some ended up at centers set up by PG&E where people could go to power their electronics and get free water, snacks, flashlights and solar lanterns.
With no electricity for the fourth straight day, chef and caterer Jane Sykes realized she would have to throw out $1,000 worth of food, including trays of brownies, cupcakes and puff pastry. She also had little hope of getting a good night's sleep — there was no way to run the machine she relies on to counter her apnea.
"I don't think PG&E really thought this through," she lamented.
PG&E officials said they understood the hardships caused by the blackouts but insisted they were necessary.
In wine country north of San Francisco, firefighters battled a wildfire that has burned at least 86 homes and charred an area more than twice the size of San Francisco. About 90,000 buildings were threatened. More than 150,000 people were under evacuation orders.
Winds topped out at 70 mph (112 kph) north of San Francisco Bay and began to ease early Wednesday, but forecasters said the fire danger would remain high because of continuing breezes and dry air.
In Southern California, where fire crews were trying to snuff out a wildfire in the celebrity-studded hills of Los Angeles that destroyed a dozen homes on Monday, Santa Ana winds topped 50 mph (80 kph) in some areas before dawn. About 9,000 people, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James, were under evacuation orders.
That fire was caused when a dry branch from a eucalyptus tree was flung 30 feet (9 meters) by high winds into a city Department of Water and Power line and caused sparks, authorities said.
Mayor Eric Garcetti called it an "act of God." The city had cut away brush and trees from around the line, officials said.
The National Weather Service issued an extreme red flag warning for high winds for much of Southern California through Thursday evening, with some gusts expected to reach 80 mph (130 kph). It could be the strongest bout of winds in years.
No deaths have been reported from the fires, but toppled trees claimed the lives of three people.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and top utility regulators have accused PG&E of mismanaging its power system and failing for decades to make the investments needed to ensure it is more durable.
PG&E President Bill Johnson said he talked to the governor and agreed to give customers affected by an Oct. 9 blackout a one-time credit on their bills, but he did not say how much. Newsom had suggested $100 per household and $250 per business.
Coupled with tinder-dry brush and low humidity, they could blow the smoldering fire back to life and spread embers to start new blazes, authorities warned.
Southern California Edison, which had previously made safety shutoffs and then restored power, cut power to 38,000 customers and warned that it could black out more than 300,000 customers, or some 600,000 people.
Also Tuesday, Edison announced in a quarterly earnings report that it was "likely" its equipment caused last year's Woolsey Fire, which killed three people and destroyed hundreds of homes in a swatch stretching from north of Los Angeles south through Malibu to the sea.
No deaths were reported from the current fires but weekend gusts may have claimed three lives. A 55-year-old homeless woman was crushed by a falling tree during high winds Sunday at a Santa Cruz campsite and a couple was killed the same day in a remote area of Madera County when a tree fell on their Jeep, which then crashed.
In Placer County, Angel Smith relied on baby wipes and blankets to keep her 13-month-old son Liam warm and clean. The family has been without power since Saturday night and cannot draw well water without electricity.
She ran a cord from her neighbors' generator to keep her phone and tablet charged so the two could watch movies. Temperatures were expected to drop below freezing overnight in parts of Northern California.
"The hardest part about this for me has been making sure I keep my son warm as it gets cold here," Smith said.
PG&E, which is in bankruptcy after its equipment was blamed for a string of disastrous fires over the past three years, including a blaze that all but destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people, has said its foremost concern is public safety.
But Gov. Gavin Newsom and top utility regulators have accused the company of mismanaging its power system and failing for decades to make the investments needed to ensure it's more durable. He and others have also complained that the utility has botched the outages by not keeping the public adequately informed.
PG&E Corp. President Bill Johnson says he talked to Newsom Tuesday and told him he agreed with his suggestion that the company give credits to customers who've been hit by pre-emptive power shut-offs. Newsom had suggested $100 per household, or $250 per business.
Johnson said the utility has agreed to provide a "one-time bill credit" for people impacted by an Oct. 9 power cutoff that affected some 2 million people. But he didn't confirm a figure, saying the mechanics had yet to be worked out.
“We have agreed to move forward with a one-time bill credit for customers impacted by that event.”
