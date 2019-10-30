Diversity Dialogue continues with discussion on inclusion in economic development

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is holding the next installment of what it calls a Diversity Dialogue Series Wednesday.
The Chamber is moving away from the annual one-day Diversity Summit it’s held for more than 10 years with this series of panel discussions.
The chamber is calling this event “A Business Case for Diversity: A Fresh Approach to Economic Development.” It’s inviting several business owners to be part of a panel discussion to talk about what diversity means to them, and how to renew, review, revitalize and revamp both organizations and communities by harnessing the power of diversity.
The first Diversity Dialogue was held back in June, with a panel of professionals sharing their experiences of diversifying their workforce and work places.
The event starts at 10:00 this morning at the Chamber’s Small Business Resource Center on South Court Street. To register, click here.
