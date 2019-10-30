Full-scale disaster exercise underway at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re passing through or near the Montgomery Regional Airport and notice a lot of commotion, there’s no need to be concerned. A full-scale disaster exercise got underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency and the Montgomery Airport Authority are co-hosting the exercise, which simulates a downed aircraft with casualties.
This is the first such exercise at the airport in three years.
