Full-scale disaster exercise underway at Montgomery airport
A full-scale disaster exercise is underway for the first time in three years at the Montgomery Regional Airport (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | October 30, 2019 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:35 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re passing through or near the Montgomery Regional Airport and notice a lot of commotion, there’s no need to be concerned. A full-scale disaster exercise got underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency and the Montgomery Airport Authority are co-hosting the exercise, which simulates a downed aircraft with casualties.

This is the first such exercise at the airport in three years.

