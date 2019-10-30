Man charged in armed robbery of couple

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Oct. 2.
According to an arrest affidavit, Nigel Moore, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery. The document says he, along with other suspects, took money from a man while pointing a firearm at his wife. The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station in the 4100 block of Troy Highway.
Moore was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility after his arrest.
