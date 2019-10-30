New petition to move officer’s murder trial heads to supreme court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey continues to seek a venue change in the upcoming murder trial for Montgomery Police Department Officer Cody Smith.
On Tuesday, Bailey filed a petition for a writ of mandamus with the Alabama Supreme Court in an effort to change the upcoming trial venue. Bailey also requested to stay the proceedings, which are set to get underway in a matter of weeks.
The trial venue is currently set for Dale County, a location chosen by Judge Patrick McLaughlin, who was appointed to preside over this case by the Alabama Supreme Court.
Earlier this year the high court ordered a judicial recusal and a new trial venue prior to appointing McLaughlin, citing a former judge’s comments could potentially taint a jury pool.
The DA’s office argues changing the trial venue to Dale County goes against the Supreme Court’s order to move it outside the current media footprint.
“If a change of venue is necessary, then a proper change of venue should be required”, the petition cited. “If the defendant has a “clear legal right” to have his case moved from Montgomery County, then “clearly” it should be moved to a venue free from the same media coverage.”
Prosecutors filed a similar petition with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last week, arguing the venue was improper as WSFA 12 News broadcasts two newscasts in the Dothan news market, which can be seen in Ozark.
The appeals court denied the petition on Friday, stating it was filed outside the statutory deadline. Prosecutors cited they were unaware of the media coverage in Ozark until recently and promptly filed the petition, which they argue is timely.
Smith, who is accused of murdering Gregory Gunn on Feb. 25, 2016, is set to go on trial in less than three weeks.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.