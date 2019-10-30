Opelika woman arrested after $18K in stolen property recovered from home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman was arrested this week after thousands of dollars worth of stolen property was recovered from a home in Lee County.
69-year-old Bobbie Gene Smart is charged with three counts of first-degree receiving stolen property.
On Oct. 9, Lee County sheriff’s investigators and deputies conducted a search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Lee Road in Beauregard and recovered approximately $18,080 worth of stolen property. The property included a Crownlite ski boat, two Polaris ATVs, a Honda Rancher ATV, a utility trailer, a Spartan enclosed trailer, and a Black Max weed eater.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the recovered property was confirmed to have been stolen from jurisdictions to include the Columbus Police Department, Camp Hill Police Department, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Smart is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. The case is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office says more arrests are pending.
