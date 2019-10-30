Riverchase Galleria announces Thanksgiving shopping hours

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Riverchase Galleria has announced their hours of operation for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
The Galleria will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving then reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and remain open through 10 p.m.
The mall will return to its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday following Black Friday.
The change in hours comes one year after a fatal officer-involved shooting at the mall at approximately 9:30 p.m. Emantic Bradford, Jr. was killed by a Hoover police officer during a chaotic situation that included 18-year-old Brian Wilson being shot. Erron Brown, 20, faces attempted murder charges for the shooting. In February, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall ruled the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bradford was justified.
In 2017, Hoover police responded to Riverchase Galleria twice Thanksgiving night, once for reports of gunshots and again for a brawl inside the mall.
“The new hours were chosen based on a historical look at property activity after 9:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. These hours, coupled with continued robust security, will be an effective means of providing the best, safest shopping experience during the busy shopping season," said Riverchase Galleria General Manager Mike White in a statement to WBRC.
