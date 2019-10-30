Roy Moore to file paperwork to qualify for U.S. Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Ala. Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore announced Wednesday he will be filing the necessary paperwork to qualify to run for the U.S. Senate.
Moore said he will file the paperwork with the Alabama Republican Party on Thursday. He officially announced his intent to run in June. He lost the senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones in a 2017 special election.
The deadline to qualify for the senate race is Nov. 8. The Republican primary date is March 3, 2020.
