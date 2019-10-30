State representative withdraws from congressional race

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A state representative is no longer planning to run for a seat in the U.S. Congress.
State Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, said he has withdrawn from the race for the District 2 congressional seat. He said he was not able to raise the funds necessary and that his commitments to his family, business, community, church, and district proved too much to fulfill by staying in the race.
Dismukes ran for the state District 88 seat in 2018, succeeding Paul Beckman who did not run for re-election. District 88 represents Prattville, Millbrook and Coosada. He announced his intent to run for U.S. Congress in August.
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, who currently holds the District 2 seat, announced in July she would not seek reelection.
