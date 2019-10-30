Wet to end October, chilly start to November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many of you are waking up to wet continues across central and south Alabama early on this Wednesday morning... scattered to numerous showers have rolled over our area, and the forecasts remains wet through the next 48 hours. It won’t rain that entire time, but intervals of rain and rumbles will continue now through early Thursday afternoon.
The rain could be heavy at times, and there will be a few storms that could be on the stronger side - particularly late Wednesday night into Thursday morning - so we will be monitoring radar closely. You can, too! Keep your WSFA First Alert weather app handy and you’ll have personalized video forecasts and interactive radar to get you through this wet period.
All this moisture has surged into our atmosphere thanks to a lifting warm front, but now an even stronger boundary is going to help bring major changes to our overall weather pattern; a cold front slams through Alabama Thursday, quickly dropping temperatures a good 20-30° in a matter of just a few hours.
We’ll begin Halloween day in the 70s, but by the afternoon and into the evening we will be tumbling through the 50s and likely already be in the 40s!
Trick-or-treaters will need to be dressed for cold, windy conditions.
We think most of the significant rain ends early Thursday afternoon, but some leftover drizzle and sprinkles could make for damp conditions on the search for candy.
By Friday morning, all of Alabama will not only be free of any wet weather, but we will be cold! Temps drop into the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Friday, and highs will stay in the 60s Friday through early next week, with morning lows dropping into the 40s. It looks like we remain free of any rain Friday into early next week as temperatures trend back closer to either side of 70° (which is seasonable by early November standards).
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.