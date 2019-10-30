Wet to end October, chilly start to November

By Friday morning, all of Alabama will not only be free of any wet weather, but we will be cold! Temps drop into the mid to upper 30s by sunrise Friday, and highs will stay in the 60s Friday through early next week, with morning lows dropping into the 40s. It looks like we remain free of any rain Friday into early next week as temperatures trend back closer to either side of 70° (which is seasonable by early November standards).