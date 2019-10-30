Wetumpka’s historic Bibbs Grave bridge to close for 2 days

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - If your travels take you over the historic Bibb Graves Bridge in Wetumpka, you’ll need to find another route for a couple of days.
The City of Wetumpka says it needs to close the picturesque bridge in order to pressure wash it.
The bridge, which serves as a major artery into the city’s downtown area from Highway 14, will remain closed from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day on Nov. 9th and 10th.
The bridge, named after Alabama Gov. Bibb Graves, was built in the 1930s and connects the two sides of the city as it crosses over the Coosa River.
Commuters will need to find an alternate route.
