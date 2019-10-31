ADOC investigates Oct. 6 death of inmate

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a death of one of its inmates from early October.
Agents are looking into the Oct. 6 death of inmate Marcus Green. The department says Green was an inmate at Bullock County Correctional Facility.
During routine checks Green was found lying unresponsive on his back in his bed. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead by a physician at 11:40 p.m. that night.
Green’s cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.