ASU looking to leave Magic City Classic loss in rear-view mirror

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley is still wrapping his mind around his team’s recent triple-overtime loss in the Magic City Classic.
“Tough week. Still trying to get over it,” he said opening his weekly press conference Wednesday.
Simply put, Hill-Eley said of the 43-41 loss that it was, “Very unfortunate and probably one of the toughest losses I’ve ever been associated with.”
While he’s still trying to piece together what happened after his Hornets blew a 21-7 halftime lead, he knows he and his guys have to move on quickly as another challenger awaits them this upcoming Saturday.
Alabama State continues its current six-game road swing with Mississippi Valley State upcoming. Despite their 2-6 overall record, and 1-3 SWAC Conference record, ASU’s head coach says not to take them lightly.
It’s true that MVSU has lost six games, but three of them have been by a combined 12 points, including a 23-20 overtime loss to Lamar back in September.
The Delta Devils are lead by dual-threat quarterback Dejerric Bryant, who does most of his damage on the ground. As a quarterback, Bryant is fourth in the SWAC in rushing yards with 569. They’re also an offense that commands the game clock. The Delta Devils keep the ball an average of 30:17 of game time.
The MVSU defense also has an innate knack for getting after the opposing team’s quarterback. MVSU leads the conference in sacks with 24, while Alabama State ranks last with 10.
Hill-Eley says he’ll stress to his guys that this game isn’t a cake walk game. It could also be a trap game if his guys are still stuck on Saturday’s loss. The Hornets head coach said they had some missed opportunities in the second half, but now it’s all about how they respond.
“The biggest thing is trying to put morale back,” said Hill-Eley.
If Hill-Eley can get that morale back up from the top of the roster down to the bottom, then his team should show up Saturday. He feels the program is close to where it needs to be in terms of a breakthrough.
“Last year we were a game away. This year we’re a play away,” he said.
The Hornets and Delta Devils will kick off from Itta Bena, Mississippi, Saturday at 1 p.m.
