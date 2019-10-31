Babies at Montgomery hospital take part in ‘Boo In the NICU’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The tiny babies at Montgomery’s Baptist South Hospital are getting in on the Halloween action thanks to their nurses!
The hospital’s smallest patients are celebrating their first Halloween with amazing little costumes that were handmade by the nurses who provide round-the-clock care for them.
The custom-fitted costumes were even tailored to fit each baby’s personality, according to the hospital!
Check out the gallery of photos showing off these tiny little fighters.
