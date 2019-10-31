Halloween starts wet, warm but turns cold quickly!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a few days of dealing with on/off rain and an overcast sky, major changes are underway as we speak early on this Thursday morning. The last batch of shower and storms is currently pushing through Alabama; a few strong storms and heavier downpours are likely in the morning, before the rain gradually tapers off late Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures were steady in the 70s this morning, but the warm air is on its way out!
Once this powerful cold front starts to clear through the area expect a BIG drop in temperatures.
For Trick-or-Treaters: Plan on a windy, cold and damp evening, with a few leftover sprinkles or quick showers in east Alabama. The ground will be wet, there will be areas of mist and drizzle, and the wind will be a cold, cutting northwest breeze blowing at 10-20 miles per hour. Dress and plan accordingly!
We’ll drop into the mid and upper 30s by sunrise Friday, cold enough for some patchy frost in the normally colder pockets of central Alabama. The best chance of frost will likely be in parts of Chilton, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers and Lee counties.
Cool, dry air continues into the weekend and next week, before our next rain chance arrives by the middle of next week.
