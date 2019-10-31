Kiwanis Club of Montgomery celebrating 100th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery is celebrating a century of service. Members gathered Thursday to mark their 100th anniversary and announce a major gift to the community.
The club, which was founded in 1919, presented a check for $100,000 to the Montgomery Zoo. The amount represents $1,000 for each year of the club's existence. The zoo will use the money to purchase a new engine for its train, which is popular with younger guests.
The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery is one of the oldest Kiwanis Clubs in the world. Kiwanis International was founded in 1915. And Montgomery’s club started just four years later. With more than 250 members, the Montgomery club is also the third largest out of 8,000 clubs worldwide.
Most of the money donated by the Kiwanis Club is raised during its signature event each year, The Alabama National Fair. The fair a long-standing tradition in Montgomery that dates back more than 60 years.
"Some members came up with the idea of bringing a state fair to Montgomery and that has proven to be a great vision," said club past president Charlie Harris.
In fact, Kiwanis International this year named the Alabama National Fair the most successful Kiwanis fundraiser anywhere in the world.
“It enables us to contribute between $200,000 and $300,000 each year to children in the River Region,” said Kiwanis Club of Montgomery President Sam Johnson.
The club also benefits from the Pete Peterson Trust - a donation of $700,000 in 1968 that has grown to more than $3 million today - which places the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery among the most generous worldwide.
In the last 100 years, the club has contributed approximately $9 million to worthwhile organizations in the River Region.
Those donations usually go to organizations that benefit children. They also help fund scholarships for deserving students.
Past beneficiaries include Brantwood Children's Home, Resurrection Catholic Mission, the YMCA and Service Dogs Alabama.
“Since the very beginning, the Kiwanis Club has been helping Service Dogs Alabama,” said executive director Frances McGowin.
Her organization trains puppies to become service dogs for veterans and children with disabilities. The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery is credited with providing the seed money needed to build the organization's kennels and breeding facilities.
“It was the foundation of what we are doing here,” said McGowin. “We couldn’t have dogs here until we built the kennels. They helped us build those kennels.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the River Region were among the very first recipients of Kiwanis grants.
"Our relationship goes all the way back to 1938 when the Boys Club was founded," said club director Rick Jackson.
And the organization has been going strong ever since, providing after-school programs to children who need them most -- all for just 5-dollars a year.
The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery helps subsidize that annual cost by providing equipment, like new vans. And most recently Kiwanians provided a grant to fund the Boys and Girls Club’s “Project Learn.”
"Project Learn helps our kids learn after school," Jackson explained. "We want to help with their homework, focusing on math and reading skills."
The Kiwanis Club of Montgomery is one of several Kiwanis Clubs in the River Region. And the group is always accepting new members. For more information, visit the club’s website at www.MontgomeryKiwanis.org.
