Montgomery Academy goes back-to-back for 3A volleyball crown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second year in a row the AHSAA Class 3A volleyball championship trophy will reside at Montgomery Academy. The Eagles defeated Geraldine in straight sets to capture the 2019 title.
Montgomery Academy stormed back to capture the first set 25-20, won the second set with the same score, and clinched the crown with a 25-17 third set.
Senior middle hitter Brooke Home was named MVP for her efforts. She finished the title match with 12 kills. Junior Anaya Thomas had 11 kills and senior Mary Gray Turner added 10 kills and 13 digs.
Home, Thomas and Millie Stevenson finished on the Class 3A All-State Tournament Team for Montgomery Academy.
It’s Julie Gordon’s third title with the Eagles.
