Nationwide school bus recall could impact Alabama buses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall that affects more than 50,000 school buses nationwide.
Certain models of Thomas Built buses are being recalled for not having enough padding in the back of the seat. The organization says this could increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.
One local dealer of Thomas Buses said schools should take the recall seriously and get it fixed. However, he also adds it only affects a very small part of the seat, where a student’s knee might hit during a crash. He believes this is big in terms of the number of buses, but not in terms of the actual problem.
“I’ve never had a recall that was this many buses. But in terms of the exposure, it’s a recall that I’m not very concerned about,” said Bucky Law, President of Transportation South in Pelham. “I would put my own children on the bus and feel just fine about it. I’d have no issue with my kids being on that bus.”
Law says there has been no order for the buses to be pulled out of service. He estimates this will affect roughly 1,200 buses in Alabama.
