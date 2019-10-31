Suspect in multiple Eufaula vehicle thefts arrested

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in multiple vehicle thefts in the Eufaula area gets to dress in a jail uniform for Halloween.
Thursday, the Eufaula Police Department confirmed it’s made an arrest into an investigation of multiple recent auto thefts.
Eufaula resident Adetrion Jones, 18, was taken into custody on four warrants of first-degree theft of property after authorities connected him to at least four stolen vehicles.
Other parallel investigations are ongoing that may lead to additional charges, the police department said.
Citizens and law enforcement agencies as far away as Atlanta helped with the case, according to EPD.
Jones was awaiting a bond hearing for one charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle when the warrants were served.
Jones is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing on all charges.
