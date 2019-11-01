6 Alabama constitutions on display for bicentennial celebration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s defining documents are going on display as part of the state’s upcoming bicentennial celebration.
Alabama, which became a state on Dec. 14, 1819, has operated under a total of six state constitutions. The documents were written in 1819, 1861, 1865, 1868, 1875, and the latest in 1901. I
Now, you can see each of them at the Alabama Department of Archives and History’s “We the People: Alabama’s Defining Documents” exhibition.
Starting Sunday, Nov. 3, the irreplaceable pieces will be available for viewing to the public for free.
As preparation for 200 years of Alabama, the ADAH carefully shipped the documents to Massachusetts in early 2018 for a year-long conservation project. That also included the 1861 ordinance of secession that declared Alabama’s separation from the Union just before the start of the Civil War. The pieces have since returned.
In April of this year, the state held an event with descendants of the original 1819 constitution’s signers. In June, the documents were packed and transported to Huntsville for an exhibition.
Now, they’re back in Montgomery.
The Museum of Alabama, located on Washington Avenue in downtown Montgomery, is open Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and admission is always free.
The Museum will offer extended hours until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, Nov. 5 through Dec. 12, except on Thanksgiving week, during which time staff will offer special gallery talks starting at 6 p.m.
The exhibition runs through Dec. 31.
