Alabama releases names of 75 ‘failing schools’ for 2020-21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released the list of “failing schools” for 2020-21, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act.
There are 75 schools on the list, including one charter school in Mobile. Together, they represent 28 school systems across the state. The number is actually down by one from the previous year when there were 76 failing facilities.
Montgomery Public Schools (11) and Birmingham City Schools (16) had the largest number of schools, accounting for 36 percent of those on the list.
Students at schools on the list are allowed to transfer to non-failing public or private schools with their families being eligible for a tax credit to help pay for tuition.
In the WSFA 12 News coverage area, there are 10 systems with at least one failing school on the list. They include:
Barbour County
- Barbour County High School (Returning to list from the previous year)
- Barbour County Intermediate School (New to the list)
Bullock County
- South Highlands Middle School (Returning to list from the previous year)
- Bullock County High School (Returning to list from the previous year)
Conecuh County
- Hillcrest High School
Dallas County
- Keith Middle School (Returning to list from the previous year)
- Southside High School (Returning to list from the previous year)
- Tipton Durant Middle School (Returning to list from the previous year)
Lowndes County
- Calhoun High School (Returning to list from the previous year)
- Central High School (Returning to list from the previous year)
Montgomery County
See MPS story HERE.
Wilcox County
- ABC Elementary School (New to the list)
- J E Hobbs Elementary School (New to the list)
- Camden School of Arts & Technology (Returning to list from the previous year)
Dothan City
- Girard Primary School (New to the list)
Linden City
- George P Austin Junior High School (Returning to list from the previous year)
- Linden High School (New to the list)
Selma City
- Selma High School (Returning to list from the previous year)
- R. B. Hudson STEAM Academy (Returning to list from the previous year)
