Baumhower’s, Guthrie’s coming to Eastchase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two familiar restaurants are part of a new development coming to east Montgomery, CSC properties confirmed Friday.
Baumhower’s Victory Grille and Guthrie’s Chicken will be the first restaurants in the new development called EastChase Corner, said Jimmy Walker with real estate developer CSC properties.
The development will be on Eastchase Parkway between Boyd Cooper and Chantilly parkways near Taco Bell.
The Baumhower’s location will be a brand-new prototype featuring a modern take on the other Baumhower’s locations across the state. Owner Bob Baumhower said it won’t be a typical sports bar.
The new location will include Baumhower’s signature sports memorabilia with a mix of high-end modern finishes, warm rustic touches and more than 75 HD TV’s, according to a news release. The location will also feature a hybrid indoor-outdoor tailgating area with jumbo screens, a state-of-the-art sound system and luxury seating.
“It will be all of the fun of tailgating for the big game, but with air conditioning,” Baumhower said.
Walker says the two restaurants will be in separate buildings. There is also one acre of space available for other retail or restaurant opportunities.
Construction is expected to begin by the second quarter of 2020 and could be open by the middle of the summer, Walker said.
This new development is just a mile away from The Venue, a new shopping center featuring Best Buy, Burlington, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, Panda Express and more.
