Bond reinstated for man charged in shooting outside Montgomery school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A preliminary hearing was held Friday for Isaiah Johnson who is charged in a shooting outside Blount Elementary School in early August.
The judge reinstated Johnson’s bond and bound over charges of discharging a weapon into a car and bringing a gun to campus to a grand jury.
Johnson is also charged with escape first degree for fleeing Beth Manor, a secure mental health treatment facility, after the shooting. At Friday’s hearing, the judge asked attorneys for briefs on the escape charge.
The defense argued Johnson was placed for civil confinement at the facility and because he wasn’t technically being held on criminal charges, he couldn’t be charged with escape.
According to a letter entered in court Friday, doctors where Johnson was ordered to receive mental health treatment say his health is stabilized.
However, his attorney says Johnson wasn’t receiving his medication in jail that keep him stabilized. The judge said that was “inhumane,” prompting her to reinstate his bond.
His bond conditions include not having guns and not visiting Blount Elementary or Johnnie R. Carr Middle schools.
