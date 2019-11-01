Capital One says outage has been resolved

(Gray News) - Capital One announced the issues that caused an outage Friday have been resolved.
Earlier in the day, Capital One tweeted that it was experiencing technical issues for the second time this week.
A company spokesperson said that customers would not be responsible for late fees associated with the issue.
Customers had trouble accessing their accounts, including direct deposits.
On Monday, the bank tweeted that it had experienced technical issues, but that those were resolved.
Customers on the Twitter thread complained about dropped calls with customer service after being on hold for long periods of time.
Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.