Chilly, quiet start to November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Remember the first day of October? Just a few weeks ago we were breaking record high temps and climbing into the low triple digits... but new month, new weather, right?! It’s a cold start to November 1st for everyone here in Alabama, and it looks like we won’t be anywhere close to what is considered “seasonable” for this time of year.
NEW: A Frost Advisory has been issued for the majority of our area. Temperatures as low as 32° are possible and could result in the formation of frost across central/southwest Alabama. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered!
Lows during the morning usually dip into the upper 40s, while after highs climb close to 74°... today, we are stepping out the door to 30s across the board, and some towns could struggle to hit 60° at their warmest point of the day.
Don’t get me wrong, if you are a fan of cooler temps and are dresses appropriately (#SweaterWeather) then you are probably loving this! Sunshine will stick around for the next week days, so no rain to worry about now through early next week.
Each and every day, temperatures will continue to slowly rise; we’re back closer to either side of 70° by Monday and Tuesday.
Our next rain chance arrives by the middle of the week... coverage around 20% isn’t much, so our next front looks to be a weaker one that doesn’t pack much of a punch.
