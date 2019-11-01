County Road 12: Montgomery house of horror

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If the names Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, Michael Myers, and Chucky all sound good to you, you’re going to love this house in Montgomery.
“I’m just a horror movie fanatic,” said Montgomery resident Betty Smith.
A few years ago she took her passion to a whole new level.
“I just decided four years ago to do the Cinobites from the Hellraiser series.”
It took off from there. Smith’s very detailed. Each character is weighted down with a five gallon cement bucket, have wooden frames, and clothing that makes them look like the real thing.
There are some old classics and some new crazy killers.
“We have Jason the Crystal Lake murderer. Freddy Krueger, everybody knows Freddy. We have the amazing Michael Myers, the psychotic killer. Chuck and Tiffany, they are like a Bonnie and Clyde duo. I call them two mass murderers. She kind of eggs him on and says ‘oh Chucky I love the way you do that’. Then he says ‘oh baby’, they got that going on. And everyone knows Pennywise, the devastating demonic clown," Smith said.
Smith even has her own little cemetery honoring some of the top scary movie makers.
“It’s made of real cement with rats and spiders everywhere.”
If you scare easy, this isn’t for you, but if you have a passion for horror movies you can find her in the Woods neighborhood off David Drive.
Smith says the characters should stay up for about a week after Halloween.
