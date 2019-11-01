Dispute among neighbors boils over, man and dogs shot

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tony Mask, 41, is charged first degree assault, two counts of animal cruelty and reckless endangerment.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says Mask’s father had ongoing issues with his neighbor’s dogs. When it happened again this week, the father called Mask for help.
“He was run up into his house by the neighbor’s dog, which was also fighting his dog,” said Franklin. “He called his son and his son came down there to assist him.”
Franklin said Mask pulled his truck over when he saw the dogs.
“We’ve got footage that shows when he gets out and goes over to the side of the truck in front and fires off number rounds,” explained Franklin. “Two of the dogs died, two were taken to the vet.”
Mask shot the dogs with an AR-15 rifle, then reportedly drove over to confront the dog owner.
“There’s some allegations [the victim] swung at him, there’s allegations Mask hit him in the temple with the butt of a handgun,” said Franklin. “Then obviously the rounds were fired.”
The victim was shot twice near the kneecap and the calf and once in the opposite leg, according to Franklin. Two other people who were at the victim’s house to purchase some of the puppies in question were nearly struck by gunfire. They came to the sheriff’s office and swore out warrants for reckless endangerment.
“They did not see a need for that,” Franklin said of the two witnesses. “Obviously, that they felt like that was a serious risk of physical injury to them.”
Franklin says Mask is cooperating with his investigators and turned himself in when the charges were filed. He’s currently out on bond.
No attorney is listed in Mask’s court documents, WSFA 12 News has been unsuccessful in reaching him for a comment.
