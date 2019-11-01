MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September was one for the books not only because of record-breaking heat, but also for the lack of rain we saw.
Now that we are wrapping up the month of October, is Alabama in a better place than we were just a few short weeks ago?
The answer is yes, but we still have a ways to go.
Let’s start by looking back at what got us into our current drought: a persistent upper-level riding pattern set up shop across the Deep South for weeks in a row as summer turned into fall, leading to multiple records being broken last month.
We only accumulated 0.05″ of rain, making it the driest September ever in Montgomery’s history.
Thankfully we saw some much-needed change over the past 30 days - almost 5″ of rain since the start of October. It’s important to note that October is statically one of our driest - we average 2.62″ of rain during the 10th month of the year - but we almost doubled that amount.
Even so, the latest information indicates that drought conditions persist across central and south Alabama.
Extreme Drought is still indicated in parts of Chilton, Genvea, and Tallapoosa Counties, and Moderate to Severe Drought is impacting almost everyone else.
Additional beneficial rainfall will need to occur for us to see significant improvement to the drought conditions plaguing the area.
As we look head into early November above normal rainfall is anticipated, and longer range outlook for the remainder of November through January call for an equal chances of below normal/normal or above normal precipitation across Alabama.
