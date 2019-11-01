Ex-volunteer firefighter faces up to 20 years for theft

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An ex-volunteer firefighter with the Selma-Dallas County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad could spend a significant amount of time in prison.
Bryan Johnson was convicted on first-degree theft and misapplication of property by a Dallas County jury. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Johnson could face up to 20 years in prison.
Johnson, an ex-firefighter, “violated the public trust placed in him,” along with his wife, Jackson said.
Rhonda Abbott, Johnson’s wife, served as the Dallas County EMA Director from 2011 until she and Johnson were caught stealing money using EMA computers in 2015. At the time of the incident, officials said an audit done on the Selma-Dallas County Rescue and Volunteer Fire Department revealed that thousands of dollars were missing. The chief of the VFD turned things over the Selma Police Department, sparking an investigation that eventually led investigators to the couple. During that time, the EMA office computers were seized.
Jackson says Johnson was the brains behind the operation and Abbott later got involved.
Abbott pleaded guilty to using her office for personal gain and, back in February 2018, received a 10-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay approximately $20,000 in restitution.
“Another sad chapter in public corruption in Dallas County is coming to a close,” said Jackson.
Jackson says Johnson was a ranked officer with the volunteer fire department.
