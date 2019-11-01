Ex-volunteer firefighter faces up to 20 years for theft

Rhonda Abbott, Johnson’s wife, served as the Dallas County EMA Director from 2011 until she and Johnson were caught stealing money using EMA computers in 2015. At the time of the incident, officials said an audit done on the Selma-Dallas County Rescue and Volunteer Fire Department revealed that thousands of dollars were missing. The chief of the VFD turned things over the Selma Police Department, sparking an investigation that eventually led investigators to the couple. During that time, the EMA office computers were seized.