Food for Thought 10/31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Panda Express (7781 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100
Patriots Grill (1961 Bell St.): 99
Burger King (850 Northern Blvd.): 99
Momma Goldberg’s Deli (36 Dexter Ave.): 99
K & J Rib Shack (4255 S. Court St.): 99
Montgomery 76 Auto/Truck Plaza (980 W. South Blvd.): 99
Low Scores
Y Pace Car (4610 Mobile Hwy.): 86
Priority Item: Cooked meat in display warmer at improper temperature
Renaissance Montgomery Convention Center (201 Tallapoosa St.): 87
Priority Items: Dish washer not reaching required temperature; Dumpster leaking sewage
Wonderland Academy (3118 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 91
Priority Item: Mop sink faucet needed abackflow preventer
