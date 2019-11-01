Friday Night Fever Week 10: Scores & Highlights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week 10 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever LIVE at 10!
Thursday:
- Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28 [Video Recap]
- Springwood 20 , Lee-Scott 26 [Video Recap]
Friday:
- Trinity at St. James
- Dothan at Jeff Davis
- Sweet Water at Pike County
- Meadowview at CCA
- Opp at Luverne
- Brantley at Goshen
- Greenville at Stanhope Elmore
- Success Unlimited at Edgewood
- Elmore County at Tallassee
- Abbeville Christian at Macon East
- Holtville at Marbury
- Lanier at Prattville
- Autauga Academy at Glenwood
- BTW at Russell Co.
- Eufaula at Smiths Station
- McKenzie at Beulah
[SHARE YOUR SCORES AND PICTURES IN THE FEVER FAN ZONE FACEBOOK GROUP] OR SUBMIT YOUR PICTURES BELOW.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.