New ‘meat-and-three’ diner open near Maxwell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new diner has opened near Maxwell Air Force Base.
Mike Barnett has opened Patriots Grill across from the base. Barnett says he based a big part of his decision to open the grill on the fact the F-35 program is on the way to Maxwell along with the big recreational park county leaders announced a few weeks ago.
“I am a meat-and-three Monday through Friday. I have the same thing every Monday.. every Tuesday.. so you’ll know my menu before you come. I do a cook order breakfast.. six [o’clock] to two Monday through Friday. I’ve seen the opportunity. I’ve seen this in the past. I’ve seen the volume," said Barnett. “I think if I treat the customer right they’ll come back immediately. I don’t think it will be difficult to pull what was here.”
Barnett just opened his restaurant on Monday of this week. Barnett has hired nine employees but is looking to hire five more.
