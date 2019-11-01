Prayers for student athlete hurt in Bibb County accident

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A community and family in prayer after a Bibb County student and athlete was hurt in a serious accident.
A Bibb County Baseball Facebook post shows Hunter Bice was in that bad accident this morning and was taken to UAB for care.
Hunter is on the Bibb County High School varsity baseball team. He was on the football team during the 2018-2019 season. Coach Matt Geohagan said Bice remains a big part of the program. He said the football team is playing Friday night for Hunter.
