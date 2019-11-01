Reed inauguration to include citywide reception, day of service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The planning for the inauguration of Mayor-elect Steven Reed is underway. In addition to a traditional swearing-in ceremony, the inauguration will include a mayor’s reception, day of service and more.
The events are set to take place from Nov. 9th through the 12th, according to a release from Reed’s campaign.
A day of service on Saturday Nov. 9th will center around a rally, focused on providing much-needed supplies to schools. The rally will start at 9 a.m. outside Jefferson Davis High School. The release says the rally will also include a beautification project.
Following the day of service, a mayor’s reception will take place at 7 p.m. inside the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention Center. It will feature a guest celebrity and DJ.
A Unity Worship Service will take place Sunday Nov. 10th at 3 p.m. at True Divine Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III will be the guest speaker.
After the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday Nov. 12th, a citizen’s reception will allow Montgomerians the chance to walk through and experience city hall. An inauguration Gala will take place that night at 7 p.m. inside the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and Convention Center.
To learn more and register to attend each event individuals are encouraged to visit this website. All events are free to the public, according to the release. https://mayorstevenlreed.org/
