3-year-old dies outside south Ala. daycare

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 3-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle driven by his teen sister, Atmore police say.
According to Atmore Police Chief Charles H. Brooks, the incident happened around 5 p.m. outside Lil Angels Daycare on Fillmore Drive. When officers arrived at the daycare, they found a 3-year-old child laying in the driveway with severe injuries. The child was pronounced dead when medics arrived.
Witnesses at the daycare reported seeing a female exiting the daycare and walking to a vehicle. Two small children followed behind the female and when the vehicle began moving, one of the children was struck.
Brooks says the other child was not injured. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as the child’s 15-year-old sister.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
