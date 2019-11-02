ASU blanks Delta Devils, jump back on track

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets picked up a huge victory on the road. Donald Hill-Eley’s team went on the road at Mississippi Valley State and blanked the Delta Devils (2-7, 1-4) 27-0.
Alabama State (4-4, 3-2) scored 17 points in the second quarter to help fuel victory. The Delta Devils have experienced many close losses this season, but Saturday was not one of them.
Hill-Eley said last week’s triple-overtime loss in the Magic City Classic was weighing on his mind this week and maybe the same can be said for his team. They seemed to channel that loss into something positive as they rushed for 152 yards and passed for another 199.
KHA’Darris Davis jumpstarted the scoring with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Ezra Gray pounded it in from 2 yards out with 2:30 remaining in the opening half, and then Hunter Hanson added a 39-yard field goal as time expired to sent the Hornets buzzing into the break with a 17-point lead.
ASU completely blew things open in the third. Davis’s only touchdown pass of the game was a bomb to Jahod Booker. Booker emerged with some big plays for the Hornets in the Magic City Classic, and kept things going against the Delta Devils with a 52-yard touchdown reception. Booker’s touchdown reception was a part of a 5-catch, 91-yard receiving game.
The Hornets defense held one of the SWAC’s best rushers in Dejerric Bryant to just 73 rushing yards. They allowed only 117 rushing yards total by MVSU.
For good measure, Hanson booted a 40-yard field goal late in the fourth to put a bow on the scoring for ASU.
So far to kick off their long stretch of road games, the Hornets are 2-1. Next up, Texas Southern. That game between the Hornets and the winless Tigers will kick off at 2 p,m. next Saturday from Houston.
