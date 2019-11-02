Cool and quiet weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cold start in the 30s, temperatures are slowly rising into the low 60s this afternoon. Despite abundant sunshine, it will feel quite chilly at times, especially when the breeze blows. You may want to keep a jacket on hand all day!
Plan for falling temperatures during your Saturday evening plans. Many towns will be back in the 40s by 8pm tonight. Overnight, lows will return to the 30s for some, and patchy frost is possible in places in central Alabama. Also, don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight!
Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Temperatures will continue to slowly rise each day, and we’ll be closer to 70° for the start of the workweek.
Our next chances for rain arrive by the middle of the week, but stay low overall. By Thursday/Friday, we’ll be watching our next cold front, but it doesn’t look to bring as much rain as our last front.
