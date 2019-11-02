Donations collected to help homeless

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the rest of this month the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is helping people living in shelters or on the streets feel warmth with PODS located throughout the city.
“Each year, the first three Saturdays in November we set up collection spots around the city where people can drop off blankets, hats coats, any winter item,” said MACH Executive Director Lydia Pickett.
Starting Saturday, you’ll be able to donate every Saturday this month from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., at one of three locations:
- Cloverdale Playhouse - 690 Cloverdale Rd
- Festival Plaza Shopping Center - 7921 Vaughn Rd
- MACH Office - 101 Coliseum Blvd
Pickett says they receive hundreds of donations every single year, but that’s only the start to getting people the help they need.
“That allows us to make a connection that can lead to further conversation that can lead to helping people move from homelessness to affordable sustainable housing,” said Pickett.
In addition to helping people living on the street, these donations also help people living in shelters like Friendship Mission.
“It is flu and cold season and just germ season. This time last year, we had the flu, upper respiratory viruses, tummy viruses, RSV, all under one roof at the same time,” said Friendship Mission Executive Director Tara Davis. “It is cold, our babies need coats so that they can got to school and not freeze.”
Davis says monetary donations and disinfecting products are also always welcomed.
