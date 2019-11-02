New chair, vice chair elected to Alabama Democratic Party

“Today’s meeting was an historic achievement and a step in the right direction for the Alabama Democratic Party and the state of Alabama as a whole. Today, Alabama Democrats overwhelmingly demonstrated their commitment to creating a more inclusive, transparent and diverse state party. I’m grateful for the hard work of past party leadership, and I’m hopeful that we can come together as a stronger state party. Representative England and Patricia Todd deserve sincere congratulations on their new leadership roles and I’m encouraged by the many new caucuses and at-large members who have joined the state party today. Alabama Democrats should be proud.”