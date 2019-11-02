New laws to remember for Alabama drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The grace period to get adjusted to the Anti-Road Rage law and new seat belt law is over.
Wherever the road takes you this weekend, make sure you and everyone in your vehicle buckles up. Starting November 1, law enforcement will start enforcing the new law.
“All occupants have to be restrained while the vehicle is in motion on a public roadway,” said Corporal Steve Smith.
You can now get a ticket if every passenger in your vehicle isn’t buckled up. Law enforcement say above all, it’s about safety.
“If you’re in the back seat and you have a collision, you’re coming forward,” said Corporal Smith, “You can be the strongest person in the world, but you’re not going to beat the physics of that.”
If your travels take you on the highway or interstate, make sure you drive in the center or right lane.
'If you see cars passing you on the right, you’re in the wrong lane," said Corporal Smith.
The new anti-road rage law means you can only drive in the left lane if you’re passing a vehicle. You can only drive for a mile and half in the left lane before you need to get back over.
The penalty will be similar to a speeding fine.
