No. 11 Auburn quells Ole Miss comeback attempt

Ole Miss and Auburn traded punts, before Ole Miss embarked on a lengthy fourth-quarter scoring drive. Plumlee led the Rebels on a 15-play, 91-yard touchdown drive. On the drive, a 15-yard horse collar tackle was added onto the end of a spectacular play in which Plumlee pinballed off an Auburn-would-be-tackler, and narrowly escaped being tackled by other Auburn defenders to run back across the right side of the field and turned a negative play into something positive. A few plays later, Ole Miss converted its second fourth down attempt on the drive when Jerrion Ealy rushed for 4 yards to the Auburn 1 for a first down. Snoop Conner punched it in on the very next play to cut Auburn’s lead to one score.